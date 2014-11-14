版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 14日 星期五

BRIEF-Hitachi to book 47.5 bln yen gain on sale of Western Digital shares

TOKYO Nov 14 Hitachi Ltd :

* Says to book 47.5 billion yen ($410 million) special profit on parent basis in Oct-Dec on partial sale of Western Digital shares Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 115.8200 Japanese yen)
