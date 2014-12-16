版本:
BRIEF-Hitachi chairman: to consider broader cooperation with ABB

Dec 16 Hitachi Ltd Chairman Hiroaki Nakanishi:

* Says to consider broader cooperation with Switzerland's ABB Further company coverage: (Reporting by Reiji Murai)
