Hitachi Construction: China excavator demand may not recover in 2012/13

TOKYO Oct 25 An executive of Hitachi Construction Machinery Co said on Thursday that demand for excavators in China is unlikely to recover before March 2013.

Hitachi Construction, which competes with bigger rivals Caterpillar Inc and Komatsu Ltd, said it expects the overall market for non-Chinese excavators in China in the year to March to shrink by 34 percent compared with the previous year.

