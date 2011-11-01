版本:
Hitachi: Thai floods not priced into forecast

TOKYO Nov 1 Hitachi Ltd has not priced the impact of the Thai floods into its annual forecast, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

The impact of the floods on Hitachi's hard drive supply is the biggest worry for the Japanese firm, which is also watching the impact on the automotive supply chain, executive vice president Takashi Miyoshi told reporters. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

