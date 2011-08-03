版本:
Hitachi to cease television production -NHK

TOKYO Aug 3 Japan's Hitachi Ltd will stop producing televisions, national broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday.

Hitachi had 0.5 percent of the global TV market by revenues in the first quarter of this year, according to DisplaySearch. (Reporting by Mariko Katsumura and Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Joseph Radford)

