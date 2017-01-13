KKR to buy Hitachi's power tools unit for $1.3 bln

BRIEF-WideOpenWest Inc shares open at $16 in debut vs IPO price of $17/share
* WideOpenWest Inc shares open at $16.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $17.00 per share
TOKYO Jan 13 U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP has agreed to buy Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Ltd's power tools unit, Hitachi Koki Co Ltd, for about $1.3 billion, the companies said on Friday.
KKR will launch a tender offer for Hitachi Koki at 870 yen per share, costing it 88.2 billion yen. Including a special dividend of 580 yen per share upon success of the tender offer, KKR will pay a total of 147.1 billion yen ($1.28 billion).
Hitachi said last month it was considering selling Hitachi Koki.
($1 = 114.9400 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Chang-Ran Kim)
* Fed comments on rate caution helps CEE assets * Warsaw leads stock gains, JSW and PGNiG Q1 results help * Hungarian bond sale draws strong demand on IRS announcement (Adds Polish central bank governor comments, Hungarian bond auction results) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 25 Warsaw led Central European equities higher on Thursday as emerging market stocks firmed after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a cautious approach to rate hikes and Polish energy firms P
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt to expand its business into packaging and forest products, sending Tembec's shares to a five-year high on Thursday.