Hitachi-LG venture to plead guilty to price-fixing

Sept 30 A joint venture by Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) and LG Electronics Inc (066570.KS) has agreed to plead guilty and pay a $21.1 million fine for violating U.S. antitrust laws in the sale of optical disk drives, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

Hitachi-LG Data Storage Inc was accused of conspiring to rig bids and fix prices for the drives dating back to 2004, the first charges to emerge from a government investigation of the industry. (Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky, editing by John Wallace)