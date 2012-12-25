版本:
Hitachi says still talking with Lithuania over nuclear project

TOKYO Dec 25 Hitachi Ltd is still in talks with Lithuania's government over plans to build a nuclear plant, the Japanese firm's top executive said on Tuesday, after the country's new centre-left government had indicated it would reconsider new nuclear power projects.

The previous centre-right government, which lost elections in October, had signed a preliminary deal to build a new nuclear power plant by 2020, but 63 percent of voters said "no" to the project in a non-binding referendum.

Hitachi CEO Hiroaki Nakanishi also told reporters the company would revise its sales outlook for its nuclear power business after the Japanese government forms its energy policy.

