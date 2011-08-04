Hitachi, MHI to soon set up merger preparation committee-Nikkei

BRIEF-GM says Jan China vehicle sales -24 percent y/y
* Jan China vehicle sales total 321,264, -24 percent y/y, versus -2.3 percent y/y in Dec Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2kQJmW6] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
TOKYO Aug 4 Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd will soon set up a merger preparation committee to discuss which units will be merged and how the companies should best proceed, the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday.
Hitachi President Hiroaki Nakanishi and Mitsubishi Heavy President Hideaki Omiya are likely to lead the committee, the report also said.
Earlier, two sources told Reuters that talks to merge Japanese industrial giants have stalled after news that they were in talks leaked to the media. (Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Jan China vehicle sales total 88,432, -32 pct y/y, versus +21 percent y/y in Dec Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* Softbank near first closing of $100 billion tech fund - Bloomberg, citing sources