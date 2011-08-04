版本:
中国
2011年 8月 4日

Hitachi, MHI to soon set up merger preparation committee-Nikkei

TOKYO Aug 4 Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd will soon set up a merger preparation committee to discuss which units will be merged and how the companies should best proceed, the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday.

Hitachi President Hiroaki Nakanishi and Mitsubishi Heavy President Hideaki Omiya are likely to lead the committee, the report also said.

Earlier, two sources told Reuters that talks to merge Japanese industrial giants have stalled after news that they were in talks leaked to the media. (Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

