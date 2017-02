TOKYO Aug 4 Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Thursday it suspended trade in shares of Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries following media reports that the two firms had started merger talks.

They are in merger talks to create one of the world's largest infrastructure firms with more than $150 billion in combined sales, the Nikkei business daily and other Japanese media reported on Thursday.

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)