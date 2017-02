TOKYO Aug 4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industry said on Thursday it has no plan to merge with Hitachi Ltd , following a report in the Nikkei business newspaper that the two had agreed to start merger talks.

Separately, Hitachi said there was no truth to media reports regarding an operational merger with Mitsubishi Heavy.

The two companies issued statements to the Tokyo Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)