UPDATE 4-Hitachi, Mitsubishi Heavy start merger talks -Nikkei

TOKYO, Aug 4 Hitachi Ltd , Japan's biggest industrial electronics company and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd , the nation's leading heavy machinery maker, may merge to create one of the world's largest infrastructure firms with more than $150 billion in combined sales, media reported on Thursday.

A murky global outlook for the nuclear power -- both companies build reactors -- in the wake of the crisis at Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant and profit-sapping yen strength have spurred talks aimed at a merger that would combine their infrastructure and other core businesses in a new company in 2013, the Nikkei business daily said.

No one at Hitachi or Mitsubishi Heavy could be immediately reached for comment. An announcement outlining their plans to start talks would come later on Thursday, the Nikkei said.

A merger would be one of the largest ever in Japan. Hitachi, with a market value of $27 billion, would likely be the acquirer of Mitsubishi Heavy, valued at nearly $16 billion as of Wednesday's closing price.

As the yen gains to record levels more Japanese companies are mulling ways to revamp operations, including mergers with rivals, in a bid to lower costs and stay competitive, say analysts. A weak global economic outlook is adding to the urgency to act.

"We just have to swallow the strong yen, and figure out how to absorb this within a set time period," Hitachi Construction senior managing director Hiroshi Tokushige when the Hitachi subsidiary released its quarterly earnings on July 27

A sprawling conglomerate that makes products ranging from rice cookers, televisions to excavators, lawn mowers and computer chips, Hitachi projects annual sales this business year of 9.5 trillion yen. It employs 360,000 people.

Mitsubishi Heavy is Japan's leading aircraft builder, defense contractor a major shipbuilder and the lead system integrator for Japan's space program. A major partner of Boeing Co it racks up sales of annual sales of about 3 trillion yen.

By combining their reactor businesses, the two firms would be better positioned to weather an industry downturn as nations around the world shun nuclear energy following the Fukushima crisis.

Hitachi makes boiling-water reactors while Mitsubishi produces pressurized-water reactors. This would allow them to meet the needs of different countries seeking nuclear power plants, the Nikkei said. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca and Megha Mandavia in Bangalore and Nathan Layne and Tim Kelly in Tokyo; Editing by Maju Samuel and Lincoln Feast)