Hitachi and Mitsubishi merger talks hit snag-sources

TOKYO Aug 5 Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are expected to put on hold talks to integrate some of their infrastructure-related businesses and chances for a full-out merger between the firms are increasingly slim, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.
The suspension of talks reflects a difference in stance between the two industrial giants.
Hitachi is keen to explore a full-out merger while Mitsubishi Heavy sees merit only in combining certain businesses, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the talks are not public.
No one at the companies could immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Taro Fuse, Taiga Uranaka and Kentaro Hamada. Editing by Jane Merriman)
