版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 4日 星期四 09:24 BJT

Hitachi to postpone briefing on MHI merger talks -Kyodo

TOKYO Aug 4 Hitachi Ltd has decided to postpone planned briefing on merger talks with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd to Aug. 5 or later, the Kyodo News agency said on Thursday.

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier on Thursday that Hitachi and Mitsubishi Heavy are in talks to merge their businesses.

With talks at an early stage, uncertainty remains as to whether the two companies can achieve a final agreement, the sources said. [ID: nL3E7J402A]

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐