Hitachi to postpone briefing on MHI merger talks -Kyodo

TOKYO Aug 4 Hitachi Ltd has decided to postpone planned briefing on merger talks with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd to Aug. 5 or later, the Kyodo News agency said on Thursday.

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier on Thursday that Hitachi and Mitsubishi Heavy are in talks to merge their businesses.

With talks at an early stage, uncertainty remains as to whether the two companies can achieve a final agreement, the sources said. [ID: nL3E7J402A]

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Edmund Klamann)