Hitachi to postpone briefing on MHI merger talks -Kyodo

TOKYO Aug 4 Hitachi Ltd has decided to
postpone planned briefing on merger talks with Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries Ltd to Aug. 5 or later, the Kyodo News agency
said on Thursday.
Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier on
Thursday that Hitachi and Mitsubishi Heavy are in talks to merge
their businesses.
With talks at an early stage, uncertainty remains as to
whether the two companies can achieve a final agreement, the
sources said. [ID: nL3E7J402A]
