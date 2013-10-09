UK regulators see Hitachi nuclear reactor approval by end-2017

LONDON Oct 9 Britain's licensing process for
Hitachi's nuclear reactor that will allow the design to
be used in the country's new nuclear plants is expected to
finish by the end of 2017, regulators said on Wednesday.
The Japanese company plans to build up to six new nuclear
reactors in Britain using its and GE's Advanced Boiling
Water Reactor (ABWR) at sites in Oldbury and Wylfa which it
acquired last year.
The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) and the Environment
Agency, which together license new nuclear reactors in Britain
through the so-called Generic Design Assessment (GDA), said on
Wednesday that lessons learned from previous assessments would
shorten Hitachi's approval process.
"We are estimating that the UK ABWR GDA could be complete in
four years from the start of our assessment, i.e. by the end of
2017," the two bodies said in a joint progress report published
on Wednesday.
The regulators finished the GDA process for EDF's
European Pressurised Water Reactor (EPR) earlier this year after
four and a half years.
It was the first nuclear reactor to be licensed through the
newly introduced GDA system.
The ONR and Environment Agency said they would expand their
team working on Hitachi's GDA this autumn and that they expected
Hitachi to provide the first technical documents this month and
in December.
Britain has an ambitious plan to build new nuclear power
stations by the middle of the next decade to replace ageing and
polluting plants that are set to shut down.
EDF and Hitachi are two of the companies planning to build
new nuclear plants.
A joint venture between France's GDF Suez and
Spain's Iberdrola has also announced a nuclear new
build project. Iberdrola is in talks to sell its stake in the
joint venture to Toshiba's Westinghouse unit.