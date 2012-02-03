UPDATE 2-Japan's Hitachi to reorganise business structure

* Conglomerate eyes growth in infrastructure business
* Hitachi has been overhauling ops in return to profit
* Shares jump a day after Hitachi sticks to guidance
TOKYO, Feb 3 Hitachi Ltd said on
Friday it would reorganise its operational structure in April by
setting up five new groups as the Japanese conglomerate
continues to overhaul its sprawling operations to boost
profitability.
The nation's biggest industrial electronics company has been
revamping its empire of some 900 firms after it reported one of
the biggest losses in Japanese corporate history only three
years ago under the weight of a high-cost structure and lack of
operational focus.
Hitachi bounced back from those losses and has been a rare
bright spot among its peers during the current earnings season,
with its shares jumping more than 7 percent on Friday after it
maintained its full-year profit outlook, in contrast to other
electronics makers that have forecast massive annual losses.
The firm, whose products range from excavators to microwave
ovens to thermal power plants, is looking to accelerate growth
in its social infrastructure business while shedding
unprofitable businesses.
Hitachi, which employs about 360,000 people globally,
announced it would reorganise its business areas into five
groups: infrastructure, information technology, power systems,
construction machinery and high-functional materials.
"In an environment with a strong yen and a lot of
competition from other Asian companies, restructuring is
important and you can see that all the techs are seriously
taking this on now," said Hajime Nakajima, a sales trader at
Cosmo Securities.
Several major Japanese manufacturers are in the midst of
shake-ups, including Panasonic Corp, which is in the
process of shedding 17,000 jobs by the end of next month, and
Sony Corp, which announced a new chief executive on
Thursday.
For the infrastructure business, Hitachi will bring together
its rail systems, urban planning and defence systems divisions
under the new group.
Hitachi will also set up a new management position in
Beijing to oversee businesses in China and Asia as it seeks to
continue expanding in China, which accounts for 13 percent of
its sales, and boost its revenue from emerging markets.
The firm has been weighed down for years by high cost
structures, which peaked with a 787 billion yen ($10.33
billion)net loss in its business year that ended in March 2009.
But the firm has been slowing shedding unprofitable
businesses, including offloading its hard drive operations to
Western Digital Corp in a $4.3 billion deal last March.
On Thursday, Hitachi, grappling with a strong yen, a global
economic downturn and damages from natural disasters, reported a
21 percent fall in quarterly operating profit, but kept its
full-year outlook unchanged for a 400 billion yen ($5.25
billion) profit.
That stands in contrast to rival Toshiba Corp,
which cut its annual operating profit forecast by a third on
Tuesday, after booking a 72 percent drop in quarterly operating
profit.