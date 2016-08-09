版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 01:20 BJT

Hitachi Automotive to pay $55.48 mln fine for role in U.S. price-fixing

WASHINGTON Aug 9 Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd agreed to plead guilty to fixing the price of shock absorbers installed in U.S. autos, and to pay a criminal fine of $55.48 million, the Justice Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hitachi had pleaded guilty in 2013 to fixing the price of starters and other auto parts, the department said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz, editing by G Crosse)

