版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 9日 星期五 11:53 BJT

Hitachi to book $2.4 bln profit on hard drive unit sale

TOKYO, March 9 Hitachi Ltd said on Friday it would book a 191 billion yen ($2.4 billion) special profit on the sale of its U.S. hard disk drive business to Western Digital Corp.

The profit will be booked on a consolidated basis for the current business year ending this month, Hitachi said in a statement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐