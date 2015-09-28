Hitachi settles U.S. SEC charges over South Africa dealings

Sept 28 Hitachi Ltd agreed to pay $19 million to settle U.S. regulatory charges that it inaccurately recorded improper payments to South Africa's ruling political party in connection with contracts to build two multibillion dollar power plants.

The Japanese company did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle civil charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which announced the settlement on Monday. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)