Hitachi consortium wins $7 bln UK rail car order

TOKYO, July 25 Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Ltd said on Wednesday it has won a contract to build 596 high-speed rail cars in Britain.

It said it aims to begin production as early as 2016 at a rate of 35 rail cars per month, and around 730 jobs will be created when full production starts.

Separately, Britain's Department for Transport issued a statement saying a consortium made up of Hitachi and John Laing has been awarded a contract worth 4.5 billion pounds ($6.99 billion) to build and maintain trains for its Intercity Express programme, a project to replace Britain's Intercity 125 trains with new, higher-capacity modern trains.

It said Hitachi will build a factory in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, as well as maintenance depots in Bristol, Swansea, West London and Doncaster, and will upgrade existing maintenance depots throughout Britain.

