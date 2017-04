TOKYO, June 11 Hitachi Ltd has received an order to build Vietnam's first urban railway in Ho Chi Minh city for 37 billion yen ($373.2 million), the Japanese infrastructure company said on Tuesday.

Hitachi will be delivering trains, ticketing machines, communication systems and other facilities for the new railway that is set to start operating in early 2018 in the Ho Chi Minh city area, the company said in a statement.