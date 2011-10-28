UPDATE 1-Hitachi Cable to exit copper pipe business in Japan-Nikkei

Oct 29 Hitachi Cable Ltd will withdraw from domestic production and sales of copper pipes at the end of March, Japanese business daily Nikkei said.

It will sell production equipment at an Ibaraki Prefecture plant to Sumitomo Light Metal Industries Ltd , and about 150 employees there will be reassigned in-house or loaned to other firms, the paper said.

It will take a related extraordinary charge of roughly 500 million yen ($6.6 million) in the year through March, the business daily reported.

Hitachi Cable will also implement an early retirement program, which will run from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, targeting domestic group employees aged 35 and above, the paper said.

The extraordinary charge tied to the move, including sweeteners for severance packages, will come to about 7 billion yen, the Nikkei said.

With the Japanese market slumping, the company has been in the red since fiscal 2008, the daily reported.

The company ranks No. 3 in copper pipes in Japan, producing 19,800 tons a year and generating 17.7 billion yen in sales for the year ended March, the paper said.

As for its overseas copper pipe joint ventures in China and Thailand, the firm will address the matter with its partners, the Nikkei said quoting a company executive.

In addition to its wire and cable offerings, Hitachi Cable is involved in businesses that include metals and semiconductor materials, the paper said. ($1 = 75.760 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ($1 = 75.760 Japanese Yen)