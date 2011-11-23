Western Digital wins conditional EU okay for Hitachi unit buy

BRUSSELS Nov 23 Western Digital secured conditional EU regulatory approval on Wednesday to purchase Hitachi Ltd's hard disk drive business for $4.3 billion, after it agreed to sell several production operations.

Western Digital, the world's No. 2 player in the hard drive sector, and No. 3 player Hitachi unveiled the deal in March, which aimed to give the U.S. company an edge in developing next-generation storage technology.

The decision by the European Commission, the EU's competition watchdog, confirmed a Reuters story last week.

"The proposed divestiture will ensure that competition in the industry is fully restored before the merger is implemented," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

Western Digital promised to sell essential production assets for the manufacture of 3.5-inch hard disk drives (HDDs), including a production plant, the transfer or licensing of the intellectual property rights used by the divestment business, the transfer of staff and the supply of HDD components to the divestment business, the Commission said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)