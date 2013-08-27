Eye drug firm Akorn to buy rival Hi-Tech Pharmacal for $640 mln

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pine Brook to buy Triumph Capital Advisors from Triumph Bancorp
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
Aug 27 Specialty pharmaceutical company Akorn Inc will buy rival Hi-Tech Pharmacal Co Inc for $640 million in cash to expand its eye drug portfolio to other dosage forms such as oral liquids, topical creams and ointments.
Akorn will pay $43.50 per Hi-Tech share, representing a premium of 23.5 percent to Hi-Tech's last close.
The deal will make Akorn the third-largest U.S. generic ophthalmic player and will significantly increase its retail presence in both prescription and over-the-counter products, the companies said in a statement.
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it had raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.
LOS ANGELES, March 30 Starbucks Corp will open a dedicated mobile order and pay store next week in its Seattle headquarters building as it tests how to best serve convenience-oriented customers, the company said in a letter to employees on Thursday.