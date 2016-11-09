J&J vaccine plus Gilead immune booster shows promise as HIV fighter

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Nov 9 An experimental HIV vaccine from
Johnson & Johnson combined with an immune system booster
from Gilead Sciences Inc showed promise at keeping the
virus at bay in monkeys even after treatments had stopped,
marking yet another step toward the development of a so-called
functional cure for HIV.
Both companies are currently testing the products separately
in early-stage trials in people with HIV.
The study, published on Wednesday in the journal Nature,
evaluated monkeys infected with simian immunodeficiency virus,
the monkey version of HIV, and showed the treatments were much
more effective when used together than separately.
All nine monkeys that got both treatments showed
significantly reduced viral loads. In three of them, the
combination therapy has kept the virus at bay for six months
after antiretroviral therapy or ART drugs were stopped.
The study is part of ongoing efforts to develop a so-called
functional cure for HIV that would allow people infected with
the virus to stop taking daily antiretroviral therapy.
"Current antiretroviral drugs, although they're lifesaving,
do not cure HIV. They merely hold it in check. We are trying to
develop strategies to achieve ART-free, long-term viral
suppression," said study author Dr. Dan Barouch, a vaccine
researcher at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical
Center in Boston.
For the study, the team used what is known as a "kick and
kill" approach. The two-punch strategy is designed to lure
dormant HIV-infected immune cells out of hiding places in the
body and then attempt to eradicate them.
The trial evaluated a therapeutic vaccine called Ad26/MVA,
which J&J and partners are testing in early-stage human trials.
The vaccine works by provoking a broad immune response from the
adaptive immune system, the part that recognizes specific
pathogens and produces lasting immunity.
They combined this with Gilead's experimental drug called
GS-986, a so-called TLR-7 agonist that kickstarts the innate
immune system, a more generalized line of defense that mounts
the body's initial response to infection. Gilead is also testing
this in trials of HIV-infected patients.
In the study, they evaluated 36 monkeys infected with SIV
that had been treated with ART for six months to get the virus
under control. They then divided the group into four arms, with
one getting the Ad26/MVA vaccine alone, another getting the
TLR-7 agonist alone, a third getting the combination of the two,
and a fourth getting a placebo.
Then, they discontinued ART in all of the animals and
monitored levels of the virus in their blood and lymph nodes.
Animals that got Gilead's TLR-7 agonist saw no benefit and the
virus quickly rebounded. Those that got the vaccine alone showed
some reduction of viral load and a modest delay in viral
rebound. The biggest effect was in the combination group, which
saw a 2.5 times longer delay in viral rebound compared to the
control group.
In this group, levels of virus in the blood were 50 times
lower than in the controls, and the virus fell to undetectable
levels in three of the animals, which have been off ART for six
months with no viral rebound.
"If all the animals' viral loads had been undetectable, that
would have been a home run," said Barouch. "But the fact that
all animals showed a reduction in viral load and three out of
nine were undetectable, that's a solid base hit. It's definitely
something that we can work from."
Barouch said his team has been in talks with both companies
to test the combination therapy in patients with HIV.
