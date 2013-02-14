版本:
2013年 2月 14日

BRIEF-H.J. Heinz shares up 19.2 percent on bid report

NEW YORK Feb 14 H.J. Heinz Co : * Shares up 19.2 percent on report company to be acquired by Berkshire Hathaway

