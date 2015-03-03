CVC-backed HKBN to price up to $750 mln IPO near the top-IFR

BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MEDC and Hangzhou Municipal Government for global trade
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
HONG KONG, March 3 HKBN Ltd, Hong Kong's second-largest broadband Internet provider, is set to price an initial public offering worth up to $750 million near the upper half of its marketing range, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the deal.
Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and other HKBN shareholders are offering 645 million existing shares in an indicative range of HK$8 to HK$9 each. The deal is set to be priced on March 4, according to its IPO prospectus.
HKBN declined to comment on the IPO when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Neil Fullick)
SYDNEY, May 12 Copper prices remained flat in Asia on Friday as equities headed for a strong end to the week and the short-covering that pulled the contract higher overnight failed to re-emerge.
SEOUL, May 12 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it has formed a new division within its semiconductor business for contract chip manufacturing in a move to strengthen its competitiveness.