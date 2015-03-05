UPDATE 1-HKBN IPO priced at top of range as CVC, GIC, Carlyle raise $710 mln

(Adds breakdown of HKBN share sale, underwriters)
HONG KONG, March 5 Private equity firm CVC
Capital Partners, a unit of Carlyle Group LP and
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC raised a combined
$710 million after Hong Kong's second-largest broadband Internet
provider, HKBN Ltd, priced its IPO at the top of
expectations, people familiar with the deal said on Thursday.
The IPO was priced at HK$9 per share, at the top of the HK$8
to HK$9 marketing range, said the people, who couldn't be named
because details of the sale of 645 million shares weren't yet
public.
Two other investors raised about $40 million in the listing,
from which HKBN - previously known as Hong Kong Broadband
Network - itself received no funds. No new shares were offered
in the sale, worth $750 million in total.
HKBN didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for
comment on the IPO pricing. CVC, Carlyle and GIC didn't respond
to requests for comment on the deal.
CVC bought HKBN from Hong Kong Television Network Ltd in May
2012 for about $628 million. HKBN offers high-speed Internet to
homes and businesses and competes with HKT Trust and
I-Cable Communications Ltd., among others.
The private equity firm three months later sold a $40
million stake to Singapore's GIC and a $29 million stake to
Carlyle's AlpInvest.
CVC raised $626 million from the IPO after slashing its HKBN
stake to about 14 percent from 68 percent previously, while
AlpInvest raised $72 million and GIC $11.5 million, based on the
number of shares offered in the deal.
A group of HKBN employees sold shares for $32 million, while
HKBN Chief Executive Officer William Yeung is getting $7.4
million from the sale of part of his stake in the company.
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and UBS
were hired as joint sponsors and joint global coordinators for
the IPO, with CLSA and HSBC also acting as joint
bookrunners.
The banks stand to jointly earn up to $18.8 million in
commissions from the deal, equivalent to a 1 percent
underwriting fee, a 1 percent incentive fee and 0.5 percent
discretionary fee, according to the IPO prospectus.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR and Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)