State Grid, Oman fund among investors in Li-Ka Shing's utility trust IPO

BRIEF-First Financial Northwest announces increased qtrly cash dividend of $0.07/shr
* First Financial Northwest Inc announces increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share
HONG KONG Jan 12 Li Ka-shing's Power Assets Holdings Ltd said on Sunday it received initial commitments worth nearly $1.34 billion from two investors for a Hong Kong initial public offering of its electricity business.
Power Assets will spin off the business into HK Electric Investments, a single-investment trust, offering 4.43 billion units in an indicative range of HK$5.45-HK$6.30 each, the company added in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. That would put the deal at up to HK$27.91 billion ($3.6 billion).
Government-owned State Grid Corp of China agreed to make the largest commitment as a cornerstone investor, pledging up to HK$10 billion, while Oman Investment Fund agreed to buy HK$387.5 million, the filing said.
Cornerstone investors receive a guaranteed allocation in exchange for agreeing to retain their stakes for a set period.
* First Financial Northwest Inc announces increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share
* Natural health trends reports first quarter 2017 financial results
TEL AVIV, April 27 Network security provider Check Point Software Technologies posted a better than expected rise in first quarter net profit and revenue on growth in demand for mobile and cloud security and products to stop fast-evolving new threats.