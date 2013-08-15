版本:
HKEx Q2 profit up 9 pct on improved volumes, matching expectations

HONG KONG Aug 15 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, the world's second-largest exchange by market value, reported a 9.3 percent increase in second-quarter net profit, buoyed by higher trading volumes and a pick-up in initial public offerings.

HKEx made a net profit of HK$1.2 billion ($155 million) in April-June, matching analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates.
