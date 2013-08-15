HKEx Q2 profit up 9 pct on improved volumes, matching expectations

BRIEF-GCI Inc launches consent solicitation related to senior notes
* Unit GCI Inc soliciting consents from holders of its 6.75% senior notes due 202 and 6.875% senior notes due 2025
HONG KONG Aug 15 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, the world's second-largest exchange by market value, reported a 9.3 percent increase in second-quarter net profit, buoyed by higher trading volumes and a pick-up in initial public offerings.
HKEx made a net profit of HK$1.2 billion ($155 million) in April-June, matching analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates.
* Says initial public offering of 10.5 million common shares priced at $11.00per share
* Largo provides operational update and announces new term loan