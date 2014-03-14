HKEx named as co-defendant in LME aluminium lawsuits

UPDATE 1-OncoMed's lung cancer drug fails mid-stage study, shares tumble
April 17 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday its experimental lung cancer drug failed a mid-stage study, sending its shares tumbling 30 percent in premarket trading.
HONG KONG, March 14 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd said on Friday it had been named a co-defendant in class action lawsuits involving the price fixing of aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME).
HKEx, the world's fourth largest exchange operator, said it was notified on Thursday that it had been named in the consolidated complaint by direct purchasers of primary aluminium.
A total of 26 class action lawsuits has been filed against the LME, which have been consolidated into three complaints to account for three different classes of plaintiffs, it added.
"HKEx management's initial assessment is that the lawsuit is without merit and HKEx will contest it vigorously," the company said in a securities filing.
Lawsuits filed by manufacturers in the United States last year say that, enabled by LME rules, banks and traders hoarded metal in warehouses they owned, raising prices. The firms and the LME have said the claims are baseless.
April 17 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday its experimental lung cancer drug failed a mid-stage study, sending its shares tumbling 30 percent in premarket trading.
* Navios Maritime Holdings Inc confirms expiration time of the exchange offer
* ISS recommends Consolidated-Tomoka shareholders vote "for" all seven of the company's director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: