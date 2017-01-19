UPDATE 1-HKEX proposes new board to list companies with different voting rights

* HKEX has submitted new board proposal to authorities
* CEO Li says weighted voting rights issue was not settled
* HKEX considering Nasdaq-style private market to track
delisted firms
By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, Jan 19 The Hong Kong stock exchange
is proposing to launch a new listing venue that would allow
companies with different voting rights to go public in the city,
in a bid to remain a global listings powerhouse.
The proposal comes amid a long debate on Hong Kong's
attractiveness as a listing destination and on corporate
governance norms, sparked by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba
Group's decision two years ago to make its record $25
billion IPO in New York, much to Hong Kong's disappointment.
Charles Li, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
(HKEX), unveiled the proposals at the exchange's
annual media lunch on Thursday.
Li said HKEX was exploring a range of issues regarding a
potential new board including different shareholding structures:
"Is there anyway for us to include those into Hong Kong, and if
there is anyway, how do we include that in the new structure?"
Li said the exchange has submitted a draft proposal for the
third board to the authorities.
HKEX's previous efforts to allow companies with different
voting rights to list on its main board failed to get support
from Hong Kong's securities regulator, the Securities and
Futures Commission.
But Li said regardless of the outcome of the recent debate
on the so-called weighted voting rights for stock listings in
the city, he has never been explicitly told to keep anything off
the table. "As far as I'm concerned it has not been decided."
Hong Kong, which was the world's biggest IPO venue last
year, has been struggling to attract new economy companies with
the bulk of the listing companies concentrated in property and
financial sectors.
The potential new board proposal is being considered
alongside a review of GEM, delisting rules, handling of share
suspensions and back door listings.
HKEX is reviewing the holiday trading arrangements for stock
connect schemes, with a view to reduce trading risk and increase
market liquidity. Li said the exchange was hoping to launch a
holistic consultation covering all these issues, but this was
yet to be decided.
Longer, term, HKEX is also considering creating a Nasdaq
style private market where delisted companies would effectively
be tracked.
