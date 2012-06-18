Shares in HK exchange operator fall on $2.2 bln LME buy

HONG KONG, June 18 Shares in Hong Kong stock exchange operator HKEx fell more than 2 percent in early trade on Monday after many analysts said its $2.2 billion deal to buy London Metal Exchange was expensive.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd is paying 58 times LME's adjusted 2011 earnings to get access to the commodities trading platform..

That compares with an average price-to-earnings multiple of 37.4 for similar deals in the past, according to Credit Suisse estimates.

Initial signs on Monday were that shares in HKEx would open higher, but instead they fell and at 0135 GMT were down 2.7 percent at HK$109.40, while the benchmark Hong Kong stock exchange was up 1.5 percent.

HKEx beat out major global exchange operators, including IntercontinetalExchange Inc and CME Group Inc, to win the deal, which comes as HKEx's mainstay business of cash equities trading is going through a particularly rough patch.

Average turnover on the exchange is threatening to dip below levels last seen in the aftermath of the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy in 2008, and the exchange is also set to lose its crown as the world's top IPO destination.