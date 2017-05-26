UPDATE 1-HKEX to consult on New Board for dual-class shares next month

* New Board would be for pre-profit firms
* New Board also for firms with weighted voting right shares
* Proposal comes as HK attractiveness for IPOs subject of
debate
* Debate over HK sparked by Alibaba opting for New York
(Adds comments, context)
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, May 26 The Hong Kong stock exchange
will begin a public discussion next month over whether to
establish a trading board for young companies and firms with
non-standard share structures, the bourse's chief executive
officer said on Friday.
The discussion comes amid general debate about Hong Kong's
corporate governance rules and attractiveness as a listing
destination, sparked by Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd favouring New York over Hong Kong for its
record $25 billion initial public offering (IPO) in 2014.
Hong Kong was the world's biggest IPO venue last year but
has struggled to attract technology and so-called new economy
companies due to its profitability requirements and ban on
weighted voting rights, which many tech firms prefer.
Speaking at Hong Kong Venture Capital Association China
Private Equity Summit, Charles Li, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges
and Clearing Ltd (HKEX), said the "New Board" would
complement the main board and Growth Enterprise Market, and
allow the bourse to attract prospective new economy listings.
"We have not been the exchange of choice, the market of
choice of new economy and emerging companies. We are now
addressing those issues head on," said Li.
He said the bourse aims to begin consultations next month on
establishing a New Board which would address two principle
issues: pre-profit companies and companies with weighted voting
rights structures.
HKEX's previous effort to allow such firms to list on its
main board failed to win support from the Securities and Futures
Commission. The regulator, however, has said it supports public
discussion on HKEX's new proposal.
The New Board would boost Greater China's private equity
market, allowing private equity and venture capital investors to
list firms in their home market where valuations can be higher
than New York.
Li said the bourse was also planning a private market for
unlisted firms using blockchain distributed ledger technology,
which would potentially launch before the New Board. The market,
which would mimic a similar platform operated by Nasdaq in the
United States, would allow investors to better track their
private shareholding.
"We want to provide essential services to new, early stage
companies in registration, transfer, settlement and ... low
frequency transfer of shares," Li said. "We want to provide a
central place where equity investment can be made in an
exchange-sanctioned place."
(Writing by Michelle Price; Editing by Himani Sarkar and
Christopher Cushing)