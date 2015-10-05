HKEx says no change to listing rules that drove Alibaba IPO away

HONG KONG Oct 5 The Hong Kong stock exchange
said on Monday it would not seek to change listing rules that
were one of the main reasons that drove Alibaba Group Holding
to list its $25 billion initial public offering in New
York and not Hong Kong last year.
In a statement, the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx)
said its listing committee had agreed the exchange should not
pursue a plan to introduce so-called weighted voting rights for
primary listings due to opposition from Hong Kong's stock market
regulator.
"Whilst the Listing Committee continues to believe that this
is an important topic for Hong Kong and one that deserved the
full attention of the Hong Kong market, it does not believe that
progress can be made, currently, on a workable proposal," the
statement said.
The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said
in June that its board had unanimously concluded it did not
support the draft proposal put forward by the HKEx due to
concerns over investor protection.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Miral Fahmy)