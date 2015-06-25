UPDATE 2-Hong Kong watchdog rejects move to change rule that saw loss of Alibaba IPO

* HKEx seeking change to rule that cost it Alibaba IPO
* SFC in unusual public condemnation of the proposal
* SFC has "open mind" on secondary listings
* HKEx says SFC's views will reshape proposal
By Michelle Price and Lawrence White
HONG KONG, June 25 Hong Kong's securities
regulator has rejected draft proposals by the city's stock
exchange to change listing rules that saw the bourse lose
Alibaba Group Holding's record $25 billion initial
public offering to New York last year.
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said on Thursday
its board had unanimously concluded it did not support the draft
proposal to introduce so-called weighted voting rights for
primary listings put forward last week by Hong Kong Exchanges
and Clearing Ltd (HKEx).
The unusually forthright statement has publicly exposed a
row between the institutions over the future of Hong Kong's
stock market, at a time when the city's corporate governance
standards are in the international spotlight following a new
trading link with China.
HKEx is proposing to change the listing rule that gives
shareholders in a company voting rights proportionate to their
holdings -- a move that would likely open it up to more listings
but also potentially erode the rights of minority shareholders.
A source familiar with the SFC's thinking said it decided to
make the statement after reviewing the HKEx's proposal at its
regular meeting this week, adding the watchdog felt it was in
the public interest to make its position on the subject clear to
reduce market uncertainty.
HKEx's draft proposals offered a number of safeguards to
prevent abuse of its proposed dual-class shares, but the SFC
questioned the adequacy of those safeguards in its statement.
The source familiar with the SFC's thinking said the board
still had an open mind on whether weighted voting rights could
apply to secondary listings in Hong Kong, but that the HKEx's
proposal on this issue was not fully developed.
The issue of weighted voting rights came to the fore in 2014
after the HKEx lost out on the Alibaba IPO because it would not
allow the company to adopt an unusual shareholding structure.
The HKEx's proposal to change its listing rules has proved
highly divisive. Among the institutional investors who opposed
the move were BlackRock , Fidelity and State Street
, while Norges Bank and CICC Hong Kong Asset Management
were supportive of the proposal, HKEx said last week.
The HKEx replied to the SFC's statement, saying the
regulator's comments would have a material impact on the final
shape of its proposals.
"A public argument between the SFC and the HKEx over a
regulatory issue is a very rare occurrence and from a political
perspective it may not be ideal," said Gerard Fehrenbach, acting
secretary general, Asian Corporate Governance Association, in
Hong Kong.
The public spat between the two bodies with oversight of
Hong Kong's markets highlights their differing roles. HKEx, as a
listed company, has an obligation to its shareholders to
increase profits by trying to get more companies to float in
Hong Kong.
The SFC, on the other hand, is tasked with protecting
investors and opposes rule changes that could see some investors
have lesser voting power than others.
But the fact that the two authorities could discuss the
issue in public was good for Hong Kong's corporate governance,
Fehrenbach said.
He added: "The SFC has to maintain a delicate balance: on
the one hand it has to ensure investor protection and
confidence, especially following Stock Connect (the link with
China) and recent trials and tribulations around potential
market manipulation, but on the other hand it has to credibly
show the market that it is not averse to market developments."
