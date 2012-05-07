UPDATE 2-HKEx chief confident on buying LME; Q1 profit dips

* Final bids for LME due on Monday
* HKEx among four bidders short-listed - sources
* HKEx's Q1 net profit down 7 pct, trading activity declines
* Shares down 1.9 pct ahead of results, Hang Seng falls 2.6
pct
By Denny Thomas and Lawrence White
HONG KONG, May 7 Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd said it was confident of winning an
auction to take over the London Metal Exchange (LME), the
world's largest metals trading market, as it looks to China to
drive new business growth in the face of declining stock market
activity.
Speaking after the world's second-biggest bourse operator by
market value posted a 7 percent dip in quarterly profit, HKEx
CEO Charles Li declined to be drawn on a timetable for bids for
the 135-year-old LME, which handles about 80 percent of global
metal futures trading and could cost up to $1.6 billion.
"Last week we said we were studying it. There's not a lot we
can say on this," Li said through a translator. Noting media
reports that other global exchanges were bidding, the
50-year-old former journalist and investment banker said: "Great
minds think alike ... if major exchanges are participating,
there must be some value."
HKEx ownership would bring the LME closer to China, the
world's biggest consumer of commodities such as copper and which
accounts for around 60 percent of LME trading volume.
"HKEx's core strength is developing the China markets ... if
there is any business involving any opportunity to enhance our
ability in this regard we will consider it," said Li, adding the
exchange operator would consider issuing new shares if needed.
The LME, which is owned by its members and has Europe's last
trading pit where orders are shouted out between traders, has
invited binding bids from what is reported to be a shortlist
including HKEx, CME Group Inc, NYSE Euronext and
InterContinental Exchange Inc (ICE).
"We will continue to consider opportunities of this type. Of
course we are confident," said Li, who is in his third year as
CEO and has previously been China head for both Merrill Lynch
and JP Morgan.
A HKEx/LME tie-up would maximise opportunities across
commodity-consuming giant Asia, and the runaway success of
Shanghai's copper futures contract shows the region's
increasingly muscular role in driving demand.
LME Chief Executive Martin Abbott said in Singapore on
Friday the exchange plans to invest heavily in Asia, drawn by
China's industrialisation and urbanisation. The LME last year
had record volumes with 146.6 million lots, equivalent to $15.4
trillion annually and $61 billion on an average business day.
RISK OF OVERPAYING
While funding a bid should pose little problem to the HKEx,
analysts have said it may struggle to realise shareholder value
from a deal.
Ivan Li, an analyst at Kim Eng Securities, downgraded HKEx
shares to a 'sell' rating late last month, citing weak earnings
and concerns over an LME deal. "We believe the potential winning
bidder is likely to overpay for LME, and a potential takeover is
unlikely to create any synergy or bring any substantial profit
to HKEx in the short term," he wrote.
Concern that HKEx may overpay for LME, if it goes ahead with
an offer, has contributed to an 18 percent drop in HKEx's share
price in the past 11 weeks, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index
is down around 3 percent.
"The LME bid is weighing on the shares, with the market
assumption being that HKEx will bid high to overcome its lack of
experience on the commodities side," Sam Hilton, an analyst at
investment bank Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, said ahead of Monday's
quarterly earnings announcement.
January-March net profit dipped to HK$1.15 billion ($148.2
million) from HK$1.23 billion a year earlier, as revenue was
crimped by a decline in daily stock market activity. Turnover in
shares traded on the Hong Kong stock exchange fell to HK$63
billion from HK$75.3 billion a year earlier, and partly explains
why HKEx is looking for other sustainable sources of revenue.
Buying the LME would be a potentially transformative deal
and HKEx's first major M&A activity. The bourse operator sat out
last year's wave of stock exchange consolidation, most of which
failed, focusing instead on forming non-equity alliances with
its neighbouring Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.
STRATEGIC SENSE
HKEx has held talks with banks to take out a loan of up to
$3 billion to part-fund any takeover, sources have told Reuters,
and could easily use its share price as an acquisition currency,
without over-worrying about dilution. The shares have been
trading at about 25 times forecast 2013 earnings - the most
expensive among large publicly-listed exchange operators.
In a recent report, Credit Suisse said a HKEx bid for LME
would make strategic sense. "However, such an acquisition is not
without its challenges and brings further near-term earnings
headwinds for the stock," wrote Arjan van Veen, predicting the
HKEx would fund half of any deal with debt or equity.
LME, the world's biggest market for industrial metals, is
being advised by Moelis & Co, while HKEx has hired Rothschild to
advise on any transaction.
HKEx shares closed down 1.9 percent on Monday, touching the
lowest in four months, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index
dropped 2.6 percent in a broader sell-off triggered by
euro zone election results.