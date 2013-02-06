Hong Kong moves interbank rate admin rights to industry group

HONG KONG Feb 6 The Hong Kong Monetary
Authority will move administration of the interbank lending
process to the Treasury Markets Association from the banks'
lobby group, it said on Wednesday, as authorities worldwide
scrutinise the troubled procedure.
Hong Kong's de facto central bank also said it was phasing
out Hibor rates with little demand such as the four-, six-,
eight- and nine-month rates, it said in a statement.
"The enhancements to the Hibor fixing process introduced by
the HKMA today would help improve significantly the transparency
and robustness of the Hibor fixing mechanism," a HKMA spokesman
said in the statement.
The Treasury Markets Association is an industry group headed
by the chief executive of the HKMA, and includes top executives
from banks and the head of Hong Kong's Securities and Futures
Commission.
The HKMA will also set up a code of conduct, it said, and
institute a surveillance and governance structure.
HKMA is investigating possible misconduct by UBS
over its submission of interbank rates, as part of a wider probe
by central banks worldwide into the rate-setting process.
UBS has already agreed to pay $1.5 billion for its role in
the Libor scandal. Royal Bank of Scotland will be hit
with fines of almost 400 million pounds ($627 million) on
Wednesday in connection with the scandal, according to sources
familiar with the situation.
Besides Hong Kong, the Monetary Authority of Singapore is
also investigating the possibility of manipulation of the
Singapore benchmark rate (Sibor).
Both Hibor and Sibor are similar to Libor, their
better-known London equivalent, and represent an average of the
rates submitted by banks at which they are prepared to lend to
each other.
In the two Asian cities, the rates are primarily used as a
reference for pricing mortgages and other financial products as
their cash-rich banks rarely need to depend on short-term
interbank lending to raise funds.