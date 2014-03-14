版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 3月 14日 星期五 16:56 BJT

HK regulator finds weakness in UBS internal controls in Hibor case

HONG KONG, March 14 A probe into Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate (Hibor) fixing has found material weakness in Swiss bank UBS's internal controls and governance in the submission process, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Friday.

The probe also found that UBS failed to report its staff's misconduct to the HKMA, which the regulator said was unacceptable. However, the investigation did not find any evidence of collusion between banks to rig benchmark lending rates.

The city's de facto central bank launched a probe in December on possible misconduct relating to its submissions for the Hibor. The investigation was extended to include HSBC and a number of other banks in June 2013.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐