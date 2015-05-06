Former Novo Nordisk executive gets top job at Denmark's Lundbeck

COPENHAGEN May 6 Danish drug company Lundbeck named Kaare Schultz as its new chief on Wednesday just a week after the respected industry executive quit Novo Nordisk when that firm's boss decided to stay on.

Schultz had been widely seen as the heir apparent at Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker and the Nordic region's biggest company, before he stepping down on April 30 Novo's CEO said he would stay on until 2019.

Analysts said at the time that Schultz had been eager to take on the mantle of chief executive and would waste no time in finding a top job at another company. Still, few predicted an announcement so soon.

"With his unique experience from an impressive career in the pharmaceutical industry, Kaare Schultz has all the qualifications to handle the challenges Lundbeck faces," Lundbeck Chairman Haakan Bjorklund said in a statement.

Schultz, 53, will take up his position at the company that specialises in treatments for brain disease, on May 20.

Novo Nordisk Chief Executive Rebien Sorensen had been expected to leave long before the end of his contract in 2019 but said last week he would remain, while Schultz's chief operating role "disappeared" in a management reshuffle. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki and David Clarke)