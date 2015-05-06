Former Novo Nordisk executive gets top job at Denmark's Lundbeck

COPENHAGEN May 6 Danish drug company Lundbeck
named Kaare Schultz as its new chief on Wednesday just
a week after the respected industry executive quit Novo Nordisk
when that firm's boss decided to stay on.
Schultz had been widely seen as the heir apparent at Novo
Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker and the Nordic
region's biggest company, before he stepping down on April 30
Novo's CEO said he would stay on until 2019.
Analysts said at the time that Schultz had been eager to
take on the mantle of chief executive and would waste no time in
finding a top job at another company. Still, few predicted an
announcement so soon.
"With his unique experience from an impressive career in the
pharmaceutical industry, Kaare Schultz has all the
qualifications to handle the challenges Lundbeck faces,"
Lundbeck Chairman Haakan Bjorklund said in a statement.
Schultz, 53, will take up his position at the company that
specialises in treatments for brain disease, on May 20.
Novo Nordisk Chief Executive Rebien Sorensen had been
expected to leave long before the end of his contract in 2019
but said last week he would remain, while Schultz's chief
operating role "disappeared" in a management reshuffle.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki and
David Clarke)