Lundbeck bets on shark antibodies for new brain drugs

LONDON Jan 26 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck
is betting that shark antibodies may offer a new way of
getting drugs into the brain to fight Alzheimer's and other
diseases, after successful early research with privately owned
U.S. biotech firm Ossianix.
The two companies said on Thursday that Lundbeck had made an
undisclosed payment to Ossianix, which has labs in Britain,
following experiments in mice showing the effective transfer of
potential drugs across the blood-brain barrier.
Getting modern large-molecule medicines across the barrier
that protects the brain is a major challenge for drug
developers.
Sharks, as the most evolutionarily ancient animal species to
have an immune system similar to humans, may offer a solution.
Ossianix has found a way to attach therapeutic proteins to
shark-derived antibodies, allowing treatments to be shuttled
across the barrier into the brain where they bind to a drug
target.
The technology is still years away from producing a marketed
medicine but Lundbeck research head Kim Andersen said it had
"significant potential" to benefit patients by delivering
antibody-based medicines and other complex drugs into the brain.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Alexander Smith)