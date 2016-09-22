Lundbeck says Alzheimer's late-stage study fails

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 22 Danish drugmaker H Lundbeck A/S said its late-stage study testing an experimental drug to treat mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease failed.
The company said both doses of its drug idalopirdine failed to improve symptoms of the disease measured on a scale called ADAS-cog in the study named Starshine.
Lundbeck added that idalopirdine was safe and well-tolerated. The company was testing the drug in combination with donepezil, a compound that forms the core of Pfizer Inc's Alzheimer's treatment Aricept.
The Copenhagen-based company said both doses of idalopirdine, being developed with Japan's Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, also failed to meet the secondary goals of the study.
Lundbeck said two other late-stage studies of its experimental drug would continue as planned and it expected data from the two studies in the first quarter of 2017.
The company's shares closed up about 1 percent at 271.70 Danish crowns. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.