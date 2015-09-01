版本:
2015年 9月 1日

Indonesia's HM Sampoerna to start pre-marketing of up to $1.9 bln shares-IFR

JAKARTA, Sept 1 Indonesian cigarette maker PT HM Sampoerna to start pre-marketing of $1.2 billion to $1.9 billion shares on Wednesday, IFR reported.

The company has already announced plans to sell 269.7 million rights shares on a 4-for-65 basis at a price range of 63,000-99,000 rupiah apiece. The pre-marketing for the stocks will be done for two weeks after which the company will decide on the offering size.

HM Sampoerna is 98 percent controlled by Philip Morris Inc . (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

