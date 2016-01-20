Philip Morris-controlled Sampoerna seeks wider Indonesia reach with stronger cigarettes

* Plans to launch "U Bold" brand in more cities
* Sampoerna sees signs of improvement in Indonesia's economy
* Government raises average excise tax by 15 pct this year
By Eveline Danubrata and John Chalmers
JAKARTA, Jan 20 PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk
plans to aggressively market stronger-flavoured
cigarettes this year, its top executive said, as Indonesia's
biggest tobacco firm seeks to extend its dominance of one of the
world's fastest growing markets for cigarettes.
Sampoerna, estimated to account for a third of overall
cigarette sales in Indonesia, is a major source of revenue for
its controlling shareholder, U.S. tobacco giant Philip Morris
International Inc.
Last year, Sampoerna launched its stronger "U Bold"
cigarettes in 10 cities across the populous island of Java and
President Director Paul Janelle told Reuters this roll-out would
now be extended further.
"Historically I have to admit full flavours have always been
difficult for Sampoerna. The competitive landscape has very
strong brands there," Janelle said in an interview on Wednesday.
"But we've made some very good inroads."
Sampoerna competes with PT Gudang Garam Tbk and
privately held Djarum Group.
Around $16 billion worth of cigarettes were sold in
Indonesia, a country of 250 million people, last year - a 13
percent increase from 2014, according to consultancy
Euromonitor.
Tobacco demand weakened slightly last year as growth in
Southeast Asia's biggest economy slowed, but Janelle said he
expected the economy to pick up this year thanks to higher
government spending.
"The initial signs are that things are looking better in
2016," said Janelle, a Canadian who joined Philip Morris in
1991.
The company had to close two factories in East Java and cut
production capacity at its third-party operators over the past
two years partly due to shifting consumer preference away from
hand-rolled cigarettes, but Janelle said it currently has no
plans for further job cuts.
Sampoerna is Indonesia's largest listed firm, with a market
value of around $30 billion after it sold shares last year to
meet the stock exchange's minimum free-float rule. Philip Morris
owns 92.5 percent, and the rest is in public hands.
The government has raised excise taxes for big cigarette
companies including Sampoerna by an average 15 percent this
year, higher than the average 10-11 percent in previous years.
Janelle described excise taxes as his biggest worry but
declined to give details on what Sampoerna planned to do to
offset the increase in taxes. He said the industry usually
passes part of it to consumers.
Tobacco taxes account for almost 10 percent of government
revenues, official data shows.
($1 = 13,875.00 rupiah)
