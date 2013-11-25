H&M aims to pay all textile workers "living wage" by 2018

* Protests over wages shut factories in Bangladesh
* H&M to start on fair wages plan with three model factories
in 2014
* H&M hopes higher wages to boost productivity
BERLIN, Nov 25 Hennes & Mauritz, the
world's second-largest clothing retailer, laid out a plan on
Monday to pay a fair "living wage" to some 850,000 textile
workers by 2018, saying governments were acting too slowly.
"We believe that the wage development, driven by for example
governments in some countries, is taking too long, so we want to
take further action and encourage the whole industry to follow,"
H&M said in a statement on its website.
H&M sources most of its garments from factories in Asia,
particularly Bangladesh, where a factory collapse in April that
killed almost 1,130 people put pressure on big brands to improve
the working conditions of those making clothes for the West.
H&M, which did not source from that factory, was the first
company to sign a Europe-led safety pact for Bangladesh garment
factories after the collapse. It has urged Bangladesh and
Cambodia to raise the minimum wage and revise it annually.
Violent protests over pay have forced the closure of
hundreds of Bangladeshi garment factories in recent weeks even
though factory owners have agreed to a proposed 77 percent rise
in the minimum wage.
Rock bottom wages and trade deals have made Bangladesh's
garments sector a $22 billion industry that accounts for
four-fifths of exports, supplying retailers such as Wal-Mart
Stores Inc, and Primark as well as H&M.
About 3.6 million of Bangladesh's 155 million people work in
the clothing industry, making it the world's second-largest
garments exporter behind China. Around 60 percent of garment
exports go to Europe and 23 percent to the United States.
H&M said it would support factory owners to develop pay
structures that enable a fair living wage in two model factories
in Bangladesh and one in Cambodia in 2014 and then scale up the
model to the 750 factories it works with by 2018.
It wants wages to be negotiated annually and reviewed by
democratically elected trade unions or worker representatives.
Helena Helmersson, global head of sustainability at H&M,
made the commitment at a conference on living wages in Berlin
organised by the Dutch and German governments.
"We are willing to pay more so that the supplier can pay
higher wages," H&M said. "We believe that our purchasing
practices will lead to better efficiency and productivity."