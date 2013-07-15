HMA urges shareholders to reject Glenview's plan to remove board

July 15 Hospital operator Health Management
Associates Inc is urging its shareholders to reject
shareholder Glenview Capital Management's attempt to replace all
of its board members with the hedge fund's nominees, according
to a federal regulatory filing on Monday.
"Glenview's actions are an unnecessary distraction during
this critical time when your board believes its efforts are best
spent focused on exploring the best opportunities available to
maximize value for all the company's stockholders," HMA's
directors said in a letter to shareholders.
The letter was included in the regulatory filing.
Glenview in June proposed a new slate of candidates to
replace HMA's current board, saying the company had fallen short
in its financial performance for more than a decade.
.
HMA, which in May announced Chief Executive Gary Newsome
would retire at the end of July, has attracted interest from
other hospital chains including Community Health Systems Inc
about buying the $4 billion hospital company, three
people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month.
HMA is conducting a search for Newsome's replacement.