Hospital operator HMA cuts 2013 outlook, shares fall

April 9 Hospital operator Health Management
Associates Inc on Tuesday reduced its outlook for 2013
earnings and revenue, citing a difficult operating environment
for in-patient services, and its shares fell 10 percent after
hours.
HMA lowered its forecast for 2013 income from continuing
operations to a range of 86 cents to 95 cents per share. In
January, HMA had predicted full-year earnings of 86 cents to
$1.01 a share.
Shares of HMA fell 10 percent after hours from a closing at
$12.59 on the New York Stock Exchange.