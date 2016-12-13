HMD launches its first new Nokia phones

HELSINKI Dec 13 HMD Global, the Finnish company
that owns the rights to use the Nokia brand on mobile phones,
announced its first new products on Tuesday - two basic handsets
without internet access priced at $26 before local taxes and
subsidies.
HMD said the Nokia 150 and Nokia 150 Dual SIM would go on
sale in selected markets early next year.
The company, led by former Nokia executives, earlier this
month took over the Nokia basic phone business from Microsoft
and has struck a licensing deal with Nokia Oyj to bring the
brand back to the smartphone market next year.
The basic phone business currently makes most of its sales
in India, elsewhere in Asia and eastern Europe.
Nokia was once the world's dominant cellphone maker but
missed the shift to smartphones. It sold all the handset
activities to Microsoft in 2014 and is now focused on telecom
network equipment.
Microsoft struggled to compete with the likes of Apple and
Samsung in smartphones and has largely quit the phones business.
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter)