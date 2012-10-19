Owner of Hickey Freeman, Hart Schaffner Marx files for bankruptcy

BRIEF-Nordson reports Q1 GAAP EPS $0.86
* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share
Oct 19 HMX Acquisition Corp, the firm behind clothing brands Hickey Freeman and Coppley, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Friday in a Manhattan court.
The company, best known for tailoring suits under the Hart Schaffner Marx brand for U.S. Presidents, also sought court approval for a 'stalking horse bid' from Authentic Brands Group LLC.
A stalking horse bid gives the bidder first preference over a bankrupt company's assets and sets a minimum threshold for further bids.
HMX listed assets of less than $50,000 and liabilities of between $50 million to $100 million in the filing. It listed Pacificways Ltd, Conde Nast and others among its largest unsecured creditors.
The company's brands, which include Christopher Blue and Sansabelt, are sold at well-known retailers like Dillard's Inc and Nordstrom Inc.
HMX said its existing lender, Salus Capital, would provide it with a $65 million debtor-in-possession facility to continue operating its business during the bankruptcy.
The Canadian affiliates of the company have not sought bankruptcy protection, HMX said.
The case is In re: HMX Acquisition Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No:12-14300.
* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share
* Community health systems, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Southern Anesthesia + Surgical will become part of Ace Surgical Supply (ace), a subsidiary of Henry Schein