HNA wants to make Gategroup undisputed market leader - CEO

ZURICH, April 11 Chinese aviation and shipping
conglomerate HNA Group wants to make Gategroup into
the "undisputed leader in airline catering" after making an
offer for the Swiss business, HNA's chief executive said on
Monday.
HNA's 53 Swiss franc per share cash offer was unanimously
supported by the Swiss caterer's board.
While a rival bid was still possible, Gategroup Chairman
Andreas Schmid said on a media conference call, the company was
not actively seeking other offers.
HNA Chief Executive Adam Tan did not respond directly when
asked whether the Chinese conglomerate would be willing to up
its bid if another suitor made a bid. "We've already made a very
attractive offer to the shareholders," Tan said.
(Reporting by Paul Arnold, Writing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi;
Editing by Michael Shields)